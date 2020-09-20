Fact Sheet:
My name is Colleen Tucker
I’m a Junior (Dark Blue ’22)
Economics Major (potentially Psychology Minor)
From Gainesville, Florida
Main personality traits:
- Talkative
- Cheerful
- Enigmatic
- Talkative (it’s worth noting twice)
Main interests:
- Architecture and Interior Design, also City design
- Over-researching books, TV, film, some research topics, some animals, (but never math) and then talking about it until someone begs me to stop
- Embroidery
- Ways to Keep Plants Alive (currently failing)
If you’ve found me on a Bryn Mawr blog, you should probably follow my Instagram and watch all the Youtube videos of me in it:
- My instagram👉🏼👈🏼
- Pembroke East Dorm Tour
- Making Gingerbread Houses with my friend Ariel, a personal favorite
(Addition to Main personality traits:
- Narcissism)