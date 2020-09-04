I’ve Gone to This School for 3 Years So I Have to Know Something, Right?

In “Life Advice” I’d like to tackle things I wish I’d known as a younger person at Bryn Mawr. For instance: the Deans are magic and can solve your problems if you just ask! Actually, most problems at Bryn Mawr can be solved if you know who to ask for help. Geeta, the AOA of Pem East last year, gave me so much useful advice that I am forever grateful. Once I was sick and trying to write an essay and she told me to ask for an extension. Genius!

For reals, I think one of the biggest issues at Bryn Mawr is there are so many resources, all you have to do is use them! Get the Writing Center to look over your essays, the Career and Civic Engagement Center will look over your resume, and your DLT will scold the person across the hall from you who keeps blaring music at 1am. College isn’t necessarily easy, but the burden is much lighter with friends.

Kinda sappy but I consider us all friends at Bryn Mawr💙

Side note: Just realized I can use emojis on here. Y’all are not ready🎉